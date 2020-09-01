e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PAU ties up with private firm to market carrot variety

PAU ties up with private firm to market carrot variety

NS Bains, director of research, PAU, said that PC 161 is a tropical variety which attains edible maturity in 90 days

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has entered into an agreement with Ruchi Hi-Rich Seeds Private Limited, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for the commercialisation of PC 161 carrot variety, the license for which has been granted on a non- exclusive basis.

NS Bains, director of research, PAU, and Jagdish Kumar, vice-president (research and development, Ruchi Hi-Rich Seeds Private Limited, signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bains congratulated TS Dhillon, associate-director of seed, PAU, for developing PC 161 which has a very high yield potential and wide adaptability.

Gursahib Singh, additional director of research, PAU, congratulated the proprietors for sharing the responsibility of disseminating the technologies developed by PAU at the field level.

Bains added that PC 161 is a tropical variety and attains edible maturity in 90 days. The roots are sweet, rich in beta carotene with high juice content and its average root yield is 640 quintals per hectare, he added.

SS Chahal, consultant (scientific), technology marketing, and IPR Cell informed that PAU has signed 226 MoAs and commercialised 54 technologies, along with the commercialisation of hybrid lines of mustard, chilli, and brinjal varieties, Trichoderma, bio-fertilizers, leaf colour chart, forced solar circulation dryer, low alcoholic naturally carbonated beverage, sugarcane juice bottling, water testing, lucky seed drill, PAU cutter-cum-spreader, PAU super SMS, vegetable washing machine, honey heating-cum-filtration technologies, etc.

top news
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In