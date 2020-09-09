e-paper
Home / Cities / PAU to hold virtual kisan mela on September 18, 19

PAU to hold virtual kisan mela on September 18, 19

GS Buttar, additional director of extension education, announced this during PAU’s live Facebook programme

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Ludhiana GS Buttar, additional director of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Wednesday informed that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the kisan mela (farmers’ fair) will be held online on September 18 and 19.

Buttar was speaking during PAU’s Facebook live programme wherein experts interacted with farmers and addressed their queries.

During the mela, the farmers will be provided an opportunity to take part in a question-answer session through social media, he added.

Informing them about seed availability, he said, “PAU has an exemplary linkage with the farmers of Punjab and its adjoining states and every effort is being made to solve their problems at their doorstep.”

SK Thind, additional director communication and in charge, Plant Clinic, said, “With the guidance of JS Mahal, director of extension education and Kamal Vatta, comptroller, PAU has started the online sale of University publications.”

“The farmers can make the payment online in Bank of Baroda (account no. 29380200000002, IFSC-BARB0PAULUD). The receipt of the transaction money along with the name, village, tehsil, district, pin code, mobile number, and email should be sent on 82880-57707 or email: businessmanager@pau.edu for the regular supply of PAU publications,” he added.

Thind also provided tips for the management of sheath blight and false smut of rice, pea root rot, and various other diseases of different crops.

SS Walia, senior agronomist, dwelt on the integrated farming system model and said it was beneficial for the small farmers from a nutritional and economic point of view.

Vijay Kumar, senior entomologist, advised the farmers to follow PAU recommendations for pink bollworm management in cotton.

Keshani, assistant microbiologist, while explaining the cultivation practices of dhingri and button mushrooms, said, “PAU urbanites can also grow mushrooms by purchasing the mushroom package, developed by PAU, for Rs 50/- only.”

Harpreet Kaur, assistant entomologist, asked the farmers to monitor their maize crop to prevent the attack of fall armyworm while KK Gill, assistant agrometeorologist, shared the performance of monsoons in 2020 and weather forecast to be followed for various crops.

