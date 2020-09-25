e-paper
Pawar directs officials to put Chandani Chowk flyover work on top gear

Pawar directs officials to put Chandani Chowk flyover work on top gear

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday instructed the officials to speed up the multilevel flyover work at Chandani Chowk. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is executing the project even as it falls within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

NHAI project director SD Chitnis, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, defence officials and other officers were present at the meeting.

According to officials, work on the flyover project is getting delayed due to land acquisition issues.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The Maharashtra government had decided to provide a funding of Rs 184 crore for the flyover project giving it the status of a special plan. Earlier, PMC was to take up the flyover plan, but union minister Nitin Gadkari approved funds for the project.”

Mohol said that of the Rs184 crore allocated by the state government for the project, PMC has received Rs134 crore.

“I have appealed to Ajit Pawar to release the remaining Rs50 crore as it will help in the completion of the project,” the mayor said.

According to Mohol, land needed for the project and belonging to the defence and other departments have been acquired. Issues related to land required for the project that falls under biodiversity park (BDP) will also be sorted out soon.

The guardian minister has instructed the officials of Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad to speed up the land acquisition process.

NHAI and PMC had jointly carried the ground-breaking ceremony of the project on August 27, 2017. Gadkari and Nationalist Congress party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar were present at the ceremony.

According to PMC, the flyover project is important as Chandani Chowk is an accident-prone spot as it is major entry/exit point to Pune from the national highway and also sees traffic from NDA, Pashan, Kothrud and Mulshi.

