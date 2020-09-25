e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pawar inspects underground metro work in Pune

Pawar inspects underground metro work in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 21:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning visited the Pune metro project and inspected its progress. He reviewed the underground and elevated corridor works before taking a trial metro ride.

The Pune guardian minister began the metro review work by arriving at the site near Pune railway station at 6 am. Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Metro Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) was present along with Pawar to brief the progress of the project.

Pawar assured officials that the metro plan would get enough funding. “As finance minister, I would ensure that the metro project gets adequate funds to complete it as early as possible. The work will speed up as labourers from other states will join the project with easing of lockdown restrictions.”

The minister visited the metro tunnel work at Shivajinagar College campus. The metro underground line runs from Shivajinagar to Swargate or about 8.2 kilometres and includes 5 stations. About 1.4 kilometre of the stretch is complete.

Dixit said, “About 43 per cent work of Pune metro has been completed. Underground work is in progress. Pawar visited the tunnel work site and was updated about the plan’s progress carried out with the help of gigantic tunnel boring machine. He also reviewed the progress of multi-modal hub project at Swargate.”

top news
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In