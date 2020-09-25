Pawar inspects underground metro work in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 21:12 IST

PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning visited the Pune metro project and inspected its progress. He reviewed the underground and elevated corridor works before taking a trial metro ride.

The Pune guardian minister began the metro review work by arriving at the site near Pune railway station at 6 am. Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Metro Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) was present along with Pawar to brief the progress of the project.

Pawar assured officials that the metro plan would get enough funding. “As finance minister, I would ensure that the metro project gets adequate funds to complete it as early as possible. The work will speed up as labourers from other states will join the project with easing of lockdown restrictions.”

The minister visited the metro tunnel work at Shivajinagar College campus. The metro underground line runs from Shivajinagar to Swargate or about 8.2 kilometres and includes 5 stations. About 1.4 kilometre of the stretch is complete.

Dixit said, “About 43 per cent work of Pune metro has been completed. Underground work is in progress. Pawar visited the tunnel work site and was updated about the plan’s progress carried out with the help of gigantic tunnel boring machine. He also reviewed the progress of multi-modal hub project at Swargate.”