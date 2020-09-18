PCMC police book 300 under Section 188 in 2 days

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:02 IST

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked 300 people in two days (September 16 and 17) for violating the Covid-19 guidelines under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The crackdown has taken place on grounds of unlawful assembly, not wearing face masks, spitting at public places and loitering on roads without any valid reason. The action is in continuation of the strict crackdown ordered by former police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi.

According to PCMC police, the action has been intensified following the rise in the number of Covid cases. The main five police station areas where action was taken are Bhosari MIDC, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Nigdi and Alandi.

The PCMC police in July had collected record Rs one crore in fines from Covid violators within a span of 5 days.