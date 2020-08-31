PCTE students clinch top university positions

cities

The students of PCTE Group of Institutes pursuing journalism and mass communication course bagged top university positions. As many as nine students of PCTE made it to the top ten list of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University.

Sanskriti Verma of the 2018 batch bagged the first position with 9.05 SGPA, Ishita Sharma and Laveena Sharma bagged the second position with 8.1 SGPA, while Karan Sharma bagged the fifth position with 7.71 SGPA.

The sixth position was clinched by Khushboo Sharma with 7.67 SGPA, while Pooja Goswami bagged the seventh position with 7.62 SGPA.

Saksham Juneja bagged the eighth position with 7.48 SGPA, while Nikhil Nagpal bagged ninth position with 7.33 SGPA and Chestta Gumber bagged the tenth position with 7.29 SGPA.

Topper Sanskriti Verma said “I am elated on securing the first position in my university exams. I want to share the credit for my success with my parents and mentors. The guidance of mentors and my consistent efforts have helped me achieve this. I believe in keeping my eyes on stars and feet on the ground.”

While Laveena, who clinched the second position, said, “I am grateful to my teachers and parents as they had put a lot of effort into me. Being a university topper is a special feeling. Hard work and dedication is the key to success and everyone must follow it.”

Prabhleen Kaur, coordinator, faculty of journalism and mass communication, said, “It is a proud moment for the department as we have bagged several positions. Students are hardworking and their dedication will surely help us achieve more in the future.”

KNS Kang, director-general, PCTE, congratulated the students and said, “The students at PCTE not only perform well academically but also excel in extracurricular activities on campus to achieve overall development.”