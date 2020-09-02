e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PCTE students shine in university exams

PCTE students shine in university exams

Sabitra Sharma bagged the first position with 9 SGPA while Jaskaran Kaur clinched the second position with 8.8 SGPA

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

As many as six final year students of bachelor of arts in travel and tourism management of PCTE Group of Institutes secured top positions in IK Gujral Punjab Technical University examinations.

Sabitra Sharma bagged the first position with 9 SGPA and Jaskaran Kaur clinched the second position with 8.8 SGPA. Dorji Wangmo, Sandeep Singh, Shruti Sharma, and Tarunpreet Kaur shared the third position with 8.6 SGPA.

Topper Sabitra Sharma said, “The three years spent in this college were the best days of my life. I was able to interact with people from different parts of the world and share great experiences. I would like to thank all my lecturers who guided me with their knowledge and skills.”

Jaskaran Kaur, who bagged the second position, said “I’m feeling grateful to my teachers as they were right beside me all along. They’ve made me so excited and passionate about my career and my life. I’ve taken their advice to do everything humanly possible to make my mark in the world.”

Manish Kumar, head of department, tourism and travel management, said, “It is a proud moment for the department as we have bagged several positions in the university. It’s the result of the students’ consistent hard work and dedication.”

KNS Kang, director-general, PCTE, congratulated the students.

top news
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In