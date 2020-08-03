e-paper
Home / Cities / PGIMS to send blood samples of 9 volunteers who got 2nd dose of Covaxin to Pune today

PGIMS to send blood samples of 9 volunteers who got 2nd dose of Covaxin to Pune today

cities Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:36 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustantimes
         

The blood samples of nine volunteers, who were administered the second dose of Covaxin at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here, will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Tuesday to check how many antibodies were developed in their bodies.

Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the human trials at the Rohtak facility, said they had collected blood samples of nine subjects who received the second dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection of the vaccine so far and the same will be sent to NIV on Tuesday. The samples report will be known by the end of this week, she added.

“Safety of the subjects and immunogenicity are two important parameters for the success of Covaxin’s trials. We have enrolled 80 subjects, of whom nine already got their first and second doses. All volunteers are healthy and they did not show any adverse impact,” Dr Verma said.

“As per the WHO guidelines, four-fold antibodies are required to be developed in subjects’ bodies after the first dose. If it has happened, then the second phase of human trials would be started in the first week of September. And, the vaccine would be launched in the market by mid-October,” the principal investigator said.

