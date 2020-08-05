e-paper
Pilot for paperless bus tickets launched

Pilot for paperless bus tickets launched

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:13 IST
New Delhi: The state transport department in the Capital on Wednesday started on a pilot basis a provision for contactless ticketing, with all buses on route number 473 which connects Badarpur with Anand Vihar ISBT for three days, said Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Currently, buses in Delhi are operational but with restrictions – not more than 25 passengers at any given point of time. All the 25 passengers have to be seated.

All the conductors were given online training to assist the commuters during the three-day pilot run by a team of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi, said Gahlot adding, “The aim of the initiative is to minimise physical exchange of cash and tickets between commuters and conductors, in the light of the covid pandemic.”

A special task force set up by Gahlot is overseeing the pilot run. The first trial run of the project was organised on July 2, on which tickets of different values were issued on an ad-hoc basis in periodic intervals without any passengers in few buses on route number 763 (connecting Nizamuddin Railway Station with Uttam Nagar bus terminal) in which the trial run was conducted.

“The trial run was successful. So, the department decided to go ahead with the pilot run which will be operational for three days. If it turns out to be successful, the initiative will be implemented in buses across several other routes within this month,” said a senior official in the transport department who did not wish to be identified.

Under the system, the passengers have to get QR codes scanned in their mobile phones during the travel through a mobile application designed for the purpose. The required fare can be paid through Google Pay and other UPI-based payment systems supported by the mobile application.

