Plane suffers bird-hit, flight delayed at Delhi airport

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi:

An Air Asia flight with 122 passengers on board suffered a bird hit on Monday morning, minutes before its take-off to Ranchi.

The flight that was taxiing towards the runway had to be called back. The passengers were sent in another flight after a delay of about two hours. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

“The bird hit led to some technical problem and the flight then had to be called back to the bay. The departure was rescheduled. The passengers were then sent to Ranchi in another flight after a delay of more than two hours,” said the officer, who did not wish to be identified.

The airline said the captain discontinued the take-off and a detailed inspection was done once the plane was in the bay. “AirAsia India reiterates it places safety and security of its guests above all,” said an airline spokesperson.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 21:59 IST