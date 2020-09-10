PM inaugurate projects in Bihar, lauds Nitish

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:07 IST

PATNA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme for fisheries sector in the country, and other projects worth Rs 294.53 crores related to agriculture and animal husbandry in poll-bound Bihar on Thursday.

He also praised chief minister Nitish Kumar for good work to ensure safe drinking water supply in villages.

Modi also inaugurated the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

Inaugurating the schemes, the PM said, “People engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme. It is our aim that in the next 3-4 years, we double our production and give fisheries sector a boost.”

“PMMSY will pave the path for a renewed White revolution (dairy sector) and Sweet revolution (apiculture sector),” the PM said, adding that 21 states in India will launch the scheme and boost the fortunes of several milkmen and apiculturists.

Modi also said the project will also boost Ganga cleanliness projects and subsequently the aim to provide clean environment to dolphins under Project Dolphin will also receive a boost.

With elections nearing in Bihar, Modi stressed on the bonhomie between the centre and the state. Lauding the state government’s flagship programme of Har Ghar Jal Scheme, he said,” Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the project to equip every household with piped water is indeed praiseworthy. During this period, around 1.5 crore homes were linked with piped water supply. This is no mean achievement,” he said.

Five years ago, safe drinking water had reached only 2 per cent of the households and now this number has crossed 70 per cent, he said.

He also lauded the Bihar CM for providing farmers with support during the times of coronavirus pandemic. “The farmers played a pivotal role in providing food to the nation during the lockdown phase and when coronavirus was spreading,” he said and highlighted the success of the PM KISAN scheme in the state. “The government transferred about Rs 6,000 crore to 75 lakh farmers in Bihar so far under PM-KISAN scheme,” he said and the appreciated Bihar government for tackling floods and Covid bravely.

“We are aware of the flood situation in Bihar and adjoining areas. The efforts of both Centre and state government are to ensure the completion of relief work in a speedy manner,” Modi said.

Aware of the migrants role during the forthcoming assembly polls, he reminded them that the government has extended the scheme of providing free ration till Chhath. Under PMGKAY, five kilograms of food grains per person and one kilogram of dal per household is provided free of cost to ration card holders.

“I have come to know that many of you are showing interest in dairy farming. Let me tell you that your future is bright. Government is keen to expand this sector with new innovations, products,” Modi said and pitched for encouragement of local products. “We need to be more vocal for local products like Madhubani art to make Bihar self-reliant,” he said.

Nitish Kumar said the project will allow people involved in pisciculture and animal husbandry to help bring variety and new technologies in the sector. “79% people in state live in villages and 76% are dependent on agriculture and related activities,” he said and informed the PM house state was utilizing wetlands for fishing and farming.

Bihar’s deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that these schemes will take the state towards Blue and White Revolution.