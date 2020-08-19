e-paper
PM Modi to interact with ragpickers from Karnal

cities Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with ragpickers from Karnal on August 20.

As per the information, Karnal is among the four cities chosen for this interaction on Thursday when the Prime Minister will also announce the results of the fifth edition of annual cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ .

Commissioner of Karnal municipal corporation Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “There are 250 registered ragpickers in Karnal and they have been provided all facilities, including Ayushman card.”

He said about 20 ragpickers remain present for the interaction and all the arrangements have been made by the MC to facilitate the interaction from material recovery facility centre.

