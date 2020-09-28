e-paper
Home / Cities / PMC collects Rs 35.4 lakh in fines for spitting, mask violations

PMC collects Rs 35.4 lakh in fines for spitting, mask violations

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has collected Rs 35.4 lakh in fines from people spitting in public places and not wearing masks.

The civic body earlier this month increased the penalty to Rs 500 for not wearing a mask and Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places.

As many as 5,916 people have been fined for not wearing a mask and a total of Rs. 29.13 lakh has been collected in fines; 4,677 people have been fined for spitting and Rs 6.27 lakh has been collected in fines. These fines have been collected until September 23.

The district administration had to especially form a committee called ‘Social Action for Covid-19 control’ which would try to encourage people to wear masks and avoid spitting.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, state technical committee on communicable diseases, who heads the committee, said, “We will take help from common man to encourage others to follow all the safety norms including social distancing, wearing masks and not spitting in public places.”

In the month of May the fine collected for not wearing a mask was Rs 1,000 from two people; June Rs 90,100 from 189 people; July Rs 2,08,500 from 417 people and in August Rs 5,000 from ten people.

