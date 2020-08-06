e-paper
PMC control room for bed management

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:32 IST
PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a control room at its headquarters to monitor and manage bed availability status at government and private hospitals.

The dedicated staff will keep track of the live dashboard on bed availability for coronavirus patients set up by the divisional commissioner.

Rubal Agarwal, PMC additional municipal commissioner and supervisor of health department, has appointed road department chief VJ Kulkarni to head the control room.

Agrawal said, “The control room will manage the bed availability status after seeking regular updates from private and government hospitals. It will function from PMC headquarters and staff will verify whether private hospitals are submitting correct information on dashboard.”

The senior official said that four deputy engineers will assist Kulkarni to run the office. Residents have complained of not getting beds for Covid cases as some hospitals fail to update bed availability status on live dashboard.

