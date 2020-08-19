PMC’s hike in biomedical waste disposal charges puts burden on patients

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:13 IST

PUNE Private hospitals are passing on the additional burden of hike in charges for biomedical waste disposal imposed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on patients.

PMC hiked the charges for biomedical waste disposal from hospitals from April 1.

A Covid-19 positive patient’s family had to pay Rs one lakh for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and Rs 1.25 lakh as disposable charges for the same kits, including gloves, foot covers and headcovers for about 97 PPE kits which were used during the 30-day treatment. This amounts to Rs 2,319 per PPE kits, including the disposable charges. Such huge costs cover a major portion of the bill, according to a patient’s relative.

The hospitals, on the other hand, say that despite facing losses the civic body is now pressing additional charges under biomedical waste disposal.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, “It is true that hospitals have started charging patients for the additional biomedical waste disposal charges that the PMC has hiked recently. We had written to PMC a month ago seeking waiver given the current circumstances, but are yet to get any response.”

“Since these charges are drafted as per the number of beds and the waste generated, big hospitals are most affected. They pass these charges to patients,” he said.

Dr Ramchandra Hankre, chief, health department, PMC, said, “These charges are not imposed by PMC, but are an annual hike as per the consumer price index drafted by the Government of India. These prices are decided based on the city and follow multiple criteria. We cannot waive off the charges because the civic body has to dispose of the waste which includes manpower and machinery.”

Although the government of Maharashtra capped prices, as per the May 21 notification, the annexure C says that these capped prices do not include PPE kits, interventional procedures Covid testing, and high-end drugs, which allows private hospitals to charge for these items as per their standard charges.

Sunil Dandawate, who runs a common biomedical waste treatment facility in Pune at Kailas crematorium, said, “Before the pandemic, we received about 3,500 kg to 4,000 kg waste which was of the yellow incinerate waste which we are still getting. In addition, we are also getting about 4,000 kg to 5,000 kg waste related to Covid-19 daily which needs to be incinerated.”

“In the beginning phase of the pandemic, the non-Covid waste had gone down drastically which is now back to normal because pending surgeries are now taking place,” he said.