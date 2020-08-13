e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PMC to have 15 mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion

PMC to have 15 mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We urge residents to immerse idols in buckets at homes. Those who want to donate the idols can immerse at mobile immersion tanks. All fifteen wards will have a mobile immersion tank facility each.”

The civic body, every year, erects artificial immersion tanks at 70-80 locations across the city. Residents are requested to immerse idols in artificial tanks to avoid water pollution.

PMC takes action against 25 hawkers for selling Ganesh idols

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment department takes action against hawkers for putting up Ganesh idol sale stalls on roads and other banned locations. The civic body has allocated dedicated places for sale.

A press release issued by PMC states that action had been taken against 25 stall owners for selling Ganesh idols without taking any prior permission. Aundh ward office took action against 17 stalls; two each in Bibwewadi, Vishrambaug, Yerawada and Warje ward offices.

top news
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In