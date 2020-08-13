e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PMC to shut down 8 Covid Care Centres due to low occupancy

PMC to shut down 8 Covid Care Centres due to low occupancy

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to temporarily shut eight Covid Care Centres as there is less occupancy at these centres.

These centres include FC College, Agriculture College, Bunter School, Aundh ITI, Polytechnic college, Ambedkar Hostel, Dyaneshwar Hostel and a hostel at Sinhgad College.

Rajendra Muthe, PMC estate department head and deputy commissioner, said, “These eight Covid Care Centres will be closed temporarily due to low occupancy. Patients at these centres will be shifted to nearby Covid Care Centres.”

“PMC has a total 21 Covid care centres in the city with a capacity of 15,430 beds,” he said.

“These centres will be in the possession of PMC only. We will be sanitising it and keeping it ready in case of an emergency,” he said.

Muthe said, “More number of Covid-19 patients is under home quarantine in Pune city compared to hospitals.”

As of August 11 out of the 15,043 active cases, almost 7,754 are in home isolation and 7,289 are in hospital isolation.

Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner said, “There is enough bed capacity at the Covid Care Centres for asymptomatic patients. But at the same time, we are promoting home isolation as it would help the administration to concentrate mainly on critical patients rather than asymptomatic patients.”

The administration claims that as these centres will be shut temporarily, it will reduce the burden on manpower.

A patient who tested positive for the virus said, “I did my Covid test at a PMC swab centre. They asked me to stay at the PMC-run quarantine facility until the report was out. The experience at the quarantine facility was not satisfactory.”

Another patient from Baner centre said, “Toilets at this centre are unclean. Also, it is tough to spend days here as there is only my mobile for entertainment. So I preferred home isolation.”

top news
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
‘Surveillance state’: Congress on Kerala tapping phones of Covid patients
‘Surveillance state’: Congress on Kerala tapping phones of Covid patients
AAIB sets up team of 5 to investigate Kerala plane tragedy
AAIB sets up team of 5 to investigate Kerala plane tragedy
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In