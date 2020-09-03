PMPML restarts service, lukewarm response on first day

cities

Pune: City’s public transport body Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) resumed its service with 477 buses of its fleet plying on 190 routes on Thursday, more than five months after it suspended services for residents.

The passenger response on the first day was lukewarm as most buses were empty and regulars were those involved in essential services.

Regular commuters trickled slowly at Swargate and Pune station and were happy to see buses at stops. “I used the service after five months as I had to reach Pimpri from Katraj,” said Anish Balgude, a banker.

While the service of PMPML was shut, it was operating limited buses in Pimpri-Chinchwad and parts of Pune for essential services.

According to PMPML officials, 2,548 trips were made by buses plying 34,443 passengers earning a revenue of Rs 5,56,924 till Thursday evening.

“We have been planning to restart the services post Ganeshotsav and held a meeting to discuss the plan. We began today with 25 per cent of the fleet on 190 routes covering major trunk routes through the city,” said PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Rajendra Jagtap.

Bus stops and buses were sanitised before making trips. Every bus were equipped with a pedal sanitiser and a plastic screen was placed to cover the driver’s space. The 35 seats of buses were marked and could accommodate only 17 passengers.

Officials said buses were cleaned at the start and the end points of its journey twice as well as the terminal bus stop.

“650 driers, 760 conductors/checkers have been deployed to regularise the public transport. We had several passengers during the morning time at Swargate between 8.30 am and 9.30 am, but since it is the first day, we are hoping numbers would pick up slowly,” said Jagtap.

Jagtap said citizens above 65 years of age and children below 10 years would not be allowed to board buses, that will run between Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas.

For bus conductor Manohar Koli, it was a five-month wait to rejoin. “I am on a bus route to Balewadi, Mhalunge and am happy to be back on duty. We are taking every precaution and hope that we will get more passengers soon and everything will return to normal.”