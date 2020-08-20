e-paper
PMPML service to resume from Sept 3

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will resume its bus service from September 3.

“It was decided to start the public transport from September 3. We plan to run 421 buses on 190 routes from 13 depots across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are happy that both the civic bodies have given approval to start the service,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap.

