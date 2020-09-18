e-paper
Police arrest three suspected of robbing cash-filled vehicle, killing man

Police arrest three suspected of robbing cash-filled vehicle, killing man

The police said the three arrested persons are employees of Writers Safeguard Group, a cash replenishment agency sub-contracted by State Bank of India for cash management

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Imphal
On September 4 around 10.30am, armed miscreants robbed an ATM cash-loading vehicle in Churachandpur and fled with about Rs 1.15 crore.
On September 4 around 10.30am, armed miscreants robbed an ATM cash-loading vehicle in Churachandpur and fled with about Rs 1.15 crore.(Representational Photo/HT)
         

The police arrested three persons Friday, suspected to be involved in robbing an ATM cash loading vehicle in Manipur, which led to the killing of a cash replenishment agency’s security personnel.

The police said the three arrested persons are employees of Writers Safeguard Group (WSG), a cash replenishment agency sub-contracted by State Bank of India for cash management.

The police identified them as V Thangkhanmuan (40) of V Munhoih village, Churachandpur, K Somen Singh (36) of Khuga Tampak, Zoveng, Churachandpur, and Kongkham Brojen Singh (40) of Bamon Kampu, Imphal East. The police suspect them of being involved in siphoning off money and killing the security personnel.

The police have recovered Rs 20 lakh from the possession of one of the arrested persons, they said.

On September 4 around 10.30am, armed miscreants robbed an ATM cash-loading vehicle in Churachandpur and fled with about Rs 1.15 crore after shooting Arambam Ranjan (37), a security personnel who was sitting alone in the vehicle. The victim was a resident of Khuga Tampak, Zoveng in Churachandpur.

Protesting against the incident, residents of Khuga Tampak and other areas have been demanding justice.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the culprit(s).

Condemning the incident, state chief minister N Biren Singh had also said that the government will take steps to provide all necessary assistance to the victim’s family.

