Police crack case of missing cab driver with arrest of dhaba owner from Narwana

Police crack case of missing cab driver with arrest of dhaba owner from Narwana

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Narwana and Gurugram police in a joint operation on Friday claimed to have solved a five-month-old case of a missing taxi driver, Suresh Kumar, of Jind’s Radhana village with the arrest of a dhaba owner.

The arrested man has been identified as Sukhbir alias Sukha of Dumerkha village in the district.

Narwana SHO Manoj Verma said the parents of Suresh, who used to drive a cab in Gurugram, had lodged a missing person report five months ago at a Gurugram police station.

“Suresh’s disappearance remained unsolved for five months. On the basis of solid inputs, we arrested Sukhbir, who had eloped with Suresh’s wife on Thursday, and recovered a pistol from his possession. During questioning, he confessed that Suresh had visited his dhaba five months ago. They both had consumed liquor on that night and Sukhbir killed Suresh with a pistol as the latter was aware about his affair with his wife,” the SHO added.

He further said they extracted the body of the victim that was buried in the area adjoining the accused’s dhaba.

“We will produce him in a court and seek his remand,” the cop added.

