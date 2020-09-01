Police develop app to keep tabs on vehicles in J&K

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 19:34 IST

In their fight against terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have introduced an android-based app at multiple checkposts to keep tabs on vehicles, their owners and drivers in the UTs.

“The app will act as a major help as police will be quicker in tracing vehicles involved in illegal activities including narcotics smuggling and terror attacks,” said Jammu district police chief, SSP Shridhar Patil.

“We have developed this app and it has been introduced at multiple checkpoints. The database of every vehicle which is checked will be generated and it will have the vehicle number, driver’s name and picture, owner’s details, mobile number and picture of the vehicle,” he added.

Terrorists use explosive-laden vehicles in J&K to target convoys of security forces. Last year’s Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy still remains fresh in the minds of people.

“If such vehicles are checked via the app, they can easily be traced. Those who indulge in illegal activities on the Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar highway will surely feel the heat,” the SSP said.

“This technology will also reduce burden on cops. It is not practical for human mind to remember all faces and vehicles, so the app will be of immense help. Many stolen vehicles have been recovered in the past few days,” he added.

The SSP said that the J&K Police would like to bring all the vehicles entering, leaving and plying in the UT under its ambit.

“Checking all vehicles entering the UT will be difficult as the volume of traffic is heavy in J&K. So we are randomly assigning registration to different checkpoints to begin with,” he said. The SSP added that the app is easy to operate.