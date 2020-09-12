Police hunting for gang of 4 that snatched ₹1.96 lakh from Jamalpur man

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 18:29 IST

Police are on the lookout for four men, who snatched Rs 1.96 lakh from a Jamalpur resident after offering him better exchange rate for Canadian Dollars.

The accused have been identified as Kandoos Sherawat Sheikh of Kolkata; Samiya Shekh of Darbangha, Bihar; and Kamlesh and Sayeed Mohammad of Daresi.

They were living in Kailash Nagar in a rented accommodation, but have fled to Kolkata after committing the crime on September 4, police said.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Rakesh Kumar, 50, a resident of Punjab Housing Board Colony, Jamalpur, said he worked in a factory and needed Canadian Dollars as his elder son, Bhavesh Kumar, was to travel abroad.

On September 4, he visited a currency exchange shop near Samrala Chowk. There, a man approached him outside and offered him a better exchange rate.

He took him to Daulat Colony and called his three aides, who showed him some Canadian Dollars in a bag and asked him to show them the Indian currency that he was carrying. As soon as he opened his bag, the accused pushed him and fled with his bag containing Rs 1.96 lakh.

Kumar said he initially tried to find the men himself, so did not inform the police. After he traced the accused to Kailash Nagar, he contacted the cops on Friday.

ASI Sawinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had fled to Kolkata after executing the crime. They had been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 379-B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code. They will arrest the accused soon, he added.