e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Police hunting for gang of 4 that snatched ₹1.96 lakh from Jamalpur man

Police hunting for gang of 4 that snatched ₹1.96 lakh from Jamalpur man

Offered 50-year-old victim better exchange rate for Canadian dollars and took him to Daulat Colony where they snatched his bag containing the Indian currency.

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police are on the lookout for four men, who snatched Rs 1.96 lakh from a Jamalpur resident after offering him better exchange rate for Canadian Dollars.

The accused have been identified as Kandoos Sherawat Sheikh of Kolkata; Samiya Shekh of Darbangha, Bihar; and Kamlesh and Sayeed Mohammad of Daresi.

They were living in Kailash Nagar in a rented accommodation, but have fled to Kolkata after committing the crime on September 4, police said.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Rakesh Kumar, 50, a resident of Punjab Housing Board Colony, Jamalpur, said he worked in a factory and needed Canadian Dollars as his elder son, Bhavesh Kumar, was to travel abroad.

On September 4, he visited a currency exchange shop near Samrala Chowk. There, a man approached him outside and offered him a better exchange rate.

He took him to Daulat Colony and called his three aides, who showed him some Canadian Dollars in a bag and asked him to show them the Indian currency that he was carrying. As soon as he opened his bag, the accused pushed him and fled with his bag containing Rs 1.96 lakh.

Kumar said he initially tried to find the men himself, so did not inform the police. After he traced the accused to Kailash Nagar, he contacted the cops on Friday.

ASI Sawinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had fled to Kolkata after executing the crime. They had been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 379-B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code. They will arrest the accused soon, he added.

top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Judges are now soft targets with advent of social media: Justice Ramana
Judges are now soft targets with advent of social media: Justice Ramana
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In