e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Police inspector shot at in Palam Vihar

Police inspector shot at in Palam Vihar

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Gurugram: An inspector of Haryana Police was allegedly shot at by at least two unidentified men outside a real estate office in Palam Vihar area on Sunday night.

The police officer suffered one gunshot wound and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where his condition is stable, the police said. A family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the shooting, they said.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 8 pm when inspector Sonu Malik, who is presently posted in the Commando Complex at Newal in Karnal, was walking to his car after meeting a relative. The police said as he reached near his car, at least two armed suspects intercepted him and fired at him. The police officer suffered a gunshot wound in his right shoulder and in retaliation, he fired at the alleged shooters who escaped.

A police official from crime branch, requesting anonymity, said, “The shooters had come on a motorcycle. A family dispute could be the reason for the incident.”

The police said in 2017, Malik’s uncle, Satyawan, was shot dead by some gangsters in Rohtak in retaliation to the killing of a gangster named Sandeep Badwasni in Sonepat earlier. In Badwasni’s murder, Satyawan was one of the accused persons.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused men escaped from the spot. The police inspector was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and is stable. Prima facie, a family dispute could be the alleged reason. We are also probing a gang rivalry angle and if this incident was related to his uncle’s murder in Rohtak.”

Till the time of filing this report, a case was yet to be registered.

top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In