Police register case against cop for objectionable post against Sikhs

New Delhi

The Delhi Police’s special cell has told a district court that it has registered a first information report (FIR) against a city police constable for his objectionable post against the Sikh community last month.

The constable’s comment on a social media platform had come in the wake of a clash between a Sikh-father son duo and a group of policemen in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on June 16.

Constable Sachin Bhati , who had posted the comment, later removed it. But a complaint had been filed with the Delhi Police by then. “The special cell had registered a case of provocation to instigate riots against the constable on June 21,” a senior police officer said.

The special cell updated the Saket court about this development while it was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent probe by the CBI or a similar agency.

In his post, Bhati referred to the incident when a Sikh driver attacked a police team with a sword and his son allegedly attempt to run them down with his tempo after a road rage outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Videos of the incident showed the police thrashing the father-son duo in full public view and dragging them into the police station, which had drawn the Delhi High Court’s ire later.

The incident took a twist when the Sikh community pointed out that the police insulted the father’s turban during the attack. Public violence followed the incident.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 21:25 IST