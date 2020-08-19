Police to roll out ITMS in Dharamshala town from Sep 1

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:53 IST

The district police will roll out Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Dharamshala town to rein in on traffic violators from September 1.

The project is currently on a trial run and the results are encouraging, said Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan.

Dharamshala will be the second town in Himachal after Kullu to have ITMS.

Ranjan said two high-definition Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed on the highway connecting Dharamshala. The cameras, capable of different video analytics, are linked to a control room set up at district police headquarters through leas line.

Presently, these cameras have analytics for three violations including overspeed, without helmet and triple riding, he said, adding that the cameras can capture clear images in any weather and more analytics will be added at the later stages.

Ranjan said the personnel monitoring the traffic in control room can access the footages upto last one month. Once a violation is caught on camera, a video footage and picture of the number plate is stored in the control room system.

“After analysis, the control room person in-charge pushes the data to the District Centre of National Informatics Centre (NIC) and ITMS service provider and a notice to the violator is generated on his mobile phone,” the SSP said.

In case of false detection, the error is corrected at the control room. “From September 1, the system will be fully functional and we will start issuing challans to violators through it,” he said.

The SSP said the initial plan was to install the system on all the access roads to the town but could not be materialised due to lack of funds. This system will reduce human intervention in implementation of traffic rules. Currently, the district police were running a campaign on social media to make residents aware about the new system.

“This is to inform the people that no one will go scot free for violating traffic rules. They are being watched,” he said.