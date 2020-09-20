Politicos oppose partial reopening of schools in J&K amid grim Covid statistics

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:08 IST

The J&K administration’s decision to re-open schools for senior students amid the sudden spike in Covid cases and deaths in the union territory has drawn flak from the political quarters.

The decision has come at a time when the health infrastructure has nearly collapsed in the UT, especially in Jammu district, due to the massive surge in virus cases.

Political parties, including the BJP, have said the move could be disastrous.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla has asked the administration to review its decision to reopen schools amid the surge in Covid-19 cases and high mortality rate.

“There is widespread resentment against the school education department. Parents are aghast and many believe the decision is not only idiotic but will prove extremely dangerous. What is the logic of opening schools when every day more than 1,500 people are testing positive for Covid-19. How can we put the life of our children at risk,” asked Bhalla.

“Expecting school children to adhere to social distancing and follow safety protocols when top officers and doctors too are falling prey to the deadly virus, is nothing but idiocy,” added Bhalla.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “Though the government has taken all preventive measures like face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, people are apprehensive because Covid infection is spreading rapidly. I too feel the situation is not apt for reopening schools.”

“In the absence of healthcare facilities in Jammu, people are not getting proper treatment, and opening schools at such a stage will be hazardous and amount to risking the safety of children. The government should act responsibly and postpone the same,” said National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana.

However, principal secretary school education Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon said, “Centre has issued certain guidelines and therefore schools are being re-opened only for senior students of classes 9 to 12, that too, for consultation with teachers. Only 50 percent of the teachers have been mobilised.”

Samoon informed that everything was being done in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union home and health ministries, adding, “It is a voluntary exercise. The students who feel they need in-person lessons from teachers can visit their schools. Online education will continue as before.”