e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Poor response to online police-public meet

Poor response to online police-public meet

People in lesser numbers attended the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal interacted with residents through a mobile application, Webex and heard their grievances on Thursday. However, people in lesser numbers attended the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.

However, the police chief stated that he will organise such meetings in the future also.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public dealing has been restricted at the CP’s office. The police chief decided to listen to grievances of residents on mobile application Webex. The police chief asked people to send their complaints on cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in before joining the meeting.

Most people complained about no police action on their complaints. The police chief assured them of action.

Police chief added that many police personnel have been infected following which they have restricted public dealing. He said that the police will interact with people using such applications.

top news
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar set to visit Russia for SCO meetings next month
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED grills Rhea Chakraborty’s father for 6 hours
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In