e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Posters banning entry of BJP-JJP leaders put up in Ambala villages

Posters banning entry of BJP-JJP leaders put up in Ambala villages

A Bhartiya Kisan Union member says they not allow the entry of leaders from the ruling BJP-JJP government until their demands are met.

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
A part of the poster displayed in Farouli village of Ambala district.
A part of the poster displayed in Farouli village of Ambala district.(HT Photo)
         

As the farmers protest against the Centre’s agriculture legislations intensifies in Haryana, posters banning entry of political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have been put up in some villages of Ambala district.

In Baroula village, a few farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) have put a poster near panchayat ghar boycotting both the parties. “We will not allow the entry of leaders from the ruling BJP-JJP government in our village until our demands are met. Now, we also want proper and timely procurement of paddy,” Hardev Singh, a villager and BKU member, said.

Another poster in Farouli village, which was also widely circulated on social media, warns: “Gaon mein ghusne parr lath fera jaa sakta hai, jaise sarkaar ne pipli mein kisano par fera tha, yaad hai na (If you enter the village, farmers can thrash with a stick, just like the government thrashed farmers in Pipli, do you remember?)”

Sarpanch Sunil Kumar said he has seen the poster on Facebook, however, it is not possible to confirm who has posted it. “Protests are going on from the last few days and someone must have posted it on social media. I have not seen it personally but came to know that it has been put up near the bus stop here,” Kumar said.

On Friday, villagers associated with the BKU had put up a similar poster on the entry of Anandpur Jalbeda village during the bharat bandh.

“Villages including Mohra, Materi Jattan, Panjokhara also have these posters boycotting the ruling parties,” BKU leader and Ambala media in-charge Rajeev Sharma said.

top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In