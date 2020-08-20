Potholes on Thane roads: Officials, contractors to be held responsible

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:37 IST

With the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) receiving flak for pothole-riddled roads, the civic commissioner has now issued directives that officials and contractors will be held responsible for shoddy pothole filling work. Action will be taken against them if potholes are not filled or quality of work is questionable.

The issue of potholed roads was also raised by the Thane mayor on Wednesday. Mayor Naresh Mhaske conducted a meeting with civic officials to start the work of filling potholes on a war footing.

According to a survey conducted by the Thane civic body, last week, the city had 1,016 potholes, covering a total area of 2268 sqm.

Potholes were reported at Teen Hath Naka, Dalmil Chowk, Kashish Park and Louis Wadi.

“I have given orders to fill all these potholes on a war footing. Action will be taken against the contractor or the officer in charge of the roads where potholes aren’t filled. No negligence in the work will be tolerated,” said civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma.

Mhaske claimed that the corporation had gained a good name for its Covid handling, which is now maligned due to the road situation.

“The basic infrastructure was ignored during the pandemic due to which most roads in the city have developed craters. Commuters are facing a tough time due to these potholes. Every year the city roads develop potholes during monsoon, however, the authorities continue to ignore the repair works before monsoon. We have demanded an inquiry into the officials who have ignored the pre-monsoon road repair works,” he said.

The mayor demanded that the roads be repaired before Ganeshotsav begins so that residents can bring home the idol without any bumps along the way.

The Congress party decided to take matters into its own hands and organised a pothole filling drive as a mark of protest against the corporation.

Vikrant Chavan, president of Thane Congress, said, “We have stationed our volunteers in different wards who will be filling these potholes as a mark of our protest against the shoddy work of the TMC.”