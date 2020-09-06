e-paper
Power engineers object to Montek Ahluwalia report

Power engineers object to Montek Ahluwalia report

Say it disregards the performance of PSPCL/PSTCL; asks committee to take the opinion of the power engineers

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Terming the recommendations of the Montek Singh Ahluwalia committee on power sector as discouraging, PSEB Engineers’ Association has sought a meeting with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The association’s general secretary, Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, said the expert committee’s recommendations disregard the performance of PSPCL/PSTCL. The association also pointed out that there was no expert from the power sector in the committee and moreover, the opinion of the PSPCL management and engineers was also not taken.

Atwal said the overall distribution losses in PSPCL are 11.7%, which is among the lowest in India.

Association president Jasvir Dhiman said that the closing of two PSPCL thermal plants will lead to disastrous consequences for Punjab in the long run. “The expert group has failed to point out that independent power producers are creating an extra burden of Rs 1,000 crore per annum in the form of fixed charges. The closure of the state’s thermal plants will not only raise the tariff but also lead to total blackmail by the private sector independent power producers,” he said.

