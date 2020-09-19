e-paper
Covid-19: Over one-third of cases registered by Prayagraj police pertain to rules violations

Covid-19: Over one-third of cases registered by Prayagraj police pertain to rules violations

With people failing to follow guidelines issued by the government to keep coronavirus at bay, police had to register cases against assembly of people, not wearing masks and staging protest without permission

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Since lockdown, Prayagraj police has registered 4,610 FIRs against 10,461 persons for violation of guidelines and Epidemic Act in which 5,413 people were arrested.
Since lockdown, Prayagraj police has registered 4,610 FIRs against 10,461 persons for violation of guidelines and Epidemic Act in which 5,413 people were arrested.
         

The lockdown ensured a dip in the crime graph in Prayagraj, and, predictably, its relaxation saw a surge in crimes in the city. A large number of the pending cases pertain to violation of Covid guidelines. Of the12,000 cases pending with the Prayagraj police, over one-third, 4,610 cases, pertain to violation of Section 144 and Epidemic Act, registered during the lockdown and the subsequent unlock period.

With people failing to follow guidelines issued by the government to keep coronavirus at bay, police had to register cases against assembly of people, not wearing masks and staging protest without permission. The FIRs were lodged under section 188, 260, 270 and the Epidemic Act.

Police also got stricter after the high court admonished the administration for failing to enforce social distancing and making people wear masks and taking other precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Since lockdown, Prayagraj police has registered 4,610 FIRs against 10,461 persons for violation of guidelines and Epidemic Act in which 5,413 people were arrested.

SP, crime, Ashutosh Mishra said in a bid to stop spread of coronavirus, FIRs were lodged against those violating guidelines. The action has increased the number of pending cases and investigations. However, steps will soon be taken to complete pending investigations and dispose of the cases, he added.

