Prepare database of street hawkers, regulate them: BJD tells Odisha police

Bhubaneswar, Odisha's opposition BJD on Wednesday urged the police to prepare a database of street hawkers and regulate them in the wake of the incident of rape of a girl involving a West Bengal based hawker.

The regional party in a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police of Puri district, Vinit Agrawal, appreciated the swift police action for arresting the accused in the Pipili rape incident.

There should be a meticulous and transparent investigation into this case, ensuring that all evidence is collected and analysed with utmost diligence and that the perpetrator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, the memorandum said.

A street hawker, a resident of neighbouring West Bengal, on May 11 allegedly raped a girl in Odisha's Pipili town.

"We call for the implementation of a strict regulatory framework for all street hawkers operating within Puri district, with a particular focus on those originating from outside Odisha," the BJD said in the memorandum.

"This framework should include mandatory registration and verification procedures," the party said in the memorandum.

The police should create a comprehensive database containing the identities, addresses, and relevant information of all street hawkers, it said.

The party said that this database will facilitate effective monitoring and serve as a deterrent against potential criminal activity in the area.

It also suggested enhancing police presence and proactive patrolling, particularly in vulnerable areas, including residential neighbourhoods and public spaces frequented by children.

The Biju Janata Dal also advocated encouragement and implementation of community policing initiatives to foster trust and collaboration between law enforcement and locals, enhancing overall safety and security.

The incident of rape that incident took place on Sunday evening in the Pipili municipal area, sparked outrage among locals.

The victim’s family filed a complaint at Pipili police station on Monday, following which the accused was arrested.

