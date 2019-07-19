Price of tomatoes shoot up to ₹80 per kilo in city

New Delhi

Market price of tomatoes has witnessed a four-fold increase in Delhi in the last seven days, owing to rainfall affecting supply, making storage a difficult affair and transportation costlier, traders said on Friday.

In the next few days, they added, the prices of other vegetables such as onion, ladies finger and pointed gourd (parwal), among others, which have witnessed slight increase so far, are likely to go up further.

“We are keeping a close watch and the food department is likely to intervene soon,” said a senior Delhi government official.

For supply of tomatoes, Delhi depends largely on Nasik in Maharashtra, besides Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, vendors in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi said.

In most retail stores across the city, the price of tomatoes had shot up to Rs 80 per kilo by Friday, against the usual rate of around Rs 20-25 per kilo. The price in the wholesale markets touched Rs 25 per kilo from the usual rate of Rs 10- Rs 15 per kilo, the traders’ bodies said.

There are multiple reasons for retailers increasing tomato prices . “One has to check if the retailer is able to go to the mandi [wholesale market] regularly in this weather? Where does he procure his stock from and at what price? Everything helps in determining the final price,” said an official at a vegetable retail outlet chain in Delhi.

In a bid to check the rising tomato prices, the Centre on Friday asked state-owned Mother Dairy to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kilo.

It will take around one month for the prices to settle, said Adeel Khan, chairperson of the Azadpur Mandi Committee.

He further explained, “During rains, the amount of normal loss of perishable items, such as tomatoes and other green vegetables, increase and it is at the retail level that the normal loss is largely realised during the sifting exercise. So, in order to keep their margins, the retailers tend to increase the prices.”

Other than supply drying up, the other major issues that affect the process during rains are storage and transportation, said Khan. He added, “Storage is always a challenge when it comes to perishable goods such as tomatoes. During rains, the challenge gets bigger. Transport gets costlier too owing to bad weather, road conditions and the rush because of storage crisis.”

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 21:51 IST