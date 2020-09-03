Private hospitals cannot charge more than the capped price, will issue fresh order: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that they will issue a fresh order to clarify the price cap on private hospitals could treat Covid-19 patients. This comes after it emerged that many hospitals were takind advantage of a loophole in a previous order by charging tests and other consumables separately.

The July 10 Uttar Pradesh order had capped the prices upon the recommendation of a committee formed by Union home minister Amit Shah and headed by Niti Aayog member Dr. V K Paul. Patients would be charged between ₹8,000 to ₹15,000 per day depending on their condiction -- whether “moderate” or “severe” or “very severe”.

However, the order did not specify whether it included the cost of medicine, laboratory tests and other extras.

“We will be sending a new government order (to clarify this). The package mentioned in the previous order is all inclusive, except for medicines like remdesivir or tocilizumab. Tests like IL-6 (which measures the level of the protein Interleukin 6 that is produced in response to an infection) can also be charged extra,” UP additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said in a press briefing in Lucknow on Thursday. “The rest (testing and management) is included in the package even if the patient suffers co-morbidity. We request the private hospitals not to charge extra otherwise they may face action under the Epidemic Act.”

As per the July 10 order, the cities in the state were divided in three categories. Tier ‘A’ cities included Noida area, Ghaziabad city, Meerut, Kanpur, Lucknow and Agra, among others.

It said that National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)-accredited super-specialty hospitals could charge ₹10,000 for moderately ill Covid-19 patients, Rs 15,000 for severely ill sickness (includes ICU without need for ventilator care) and ₹18,000 for very severly ill patients (which includes ICU with ventilator care).

The rates for non-NABH accredited hospitals were ₹8,000 (moderate), ₹13,000 (severe) and ₹15,000 (very severe).

In a recent internal communication to the health department officials in UP, state officials had cited an exampled of a Lucknow hospiral charging ₹52,000 per day for a room. It asked the district nodal officers to keep watch.

“We are waiting for the new government order in this regard and appropriate action will be taken. We have about 598 beds available in 10 private hospitals in Ghaziabad with 355 patients admitted. We have about 422 active patients in home isolation,” said Dr NK Gupta, Ghaziabad chief medical officer.

Private hospitals did not offer comment on their position to the government decision.

“The hospitals are working as per previous order and it is good sign that the government has clarified. We will wait for the order to come and the rates recommended by the Dr. VK Paul committee are better than the rates which are offered under Ayushman Yojna,” said Dr. VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association - Ghaziabad.

According to the figures of the state health department, only 2,558 patients are presently taking up treatment in private hospitals across the state while the number of patients in home isolation is about 29,588.