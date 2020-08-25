e-paper
Home / Cities / Probe ordered into video showing a cop beating a man

Probe ordered into video showing a cop beating a man

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Two days after a video of a policeman thrashing a man was widely shared on social media, Delhi police said it has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The video was posted on the social media on Sunday, showing a policeman in uniform beating a man with a stick. The victim was lying on the road, pleading the policeman to let him go. Another policeman can also be seen in the video standing close by.

A senior police officer said they have been told that the video is from Delhi’s RK Puram area but the date of incident or credentials of the person who was being thrashed are not clear. The officer also said the police have so far received no complaint against the policemen.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya on Tuesday said an inquiry has been ordered and departmental action would be taken against the policeman based on its outcome.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter.

