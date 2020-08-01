e-paper
Home / Cities / Protesting physical training instructors lathi-charged in Jind

Protesting physical training instructors lathi-charged in Jind

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Friday resorted to mild lathi-charge in Jind to disperse the protesting physical training instructors and khap leaders who came out in their support.

Khap leader Rangi Ram also tried to immolate himself, but his attempt was foiled. He was detained by the police.

As many as 1,983 sacked physical training instructors have been protesting against the state government and seeking reinstatement.

Jind DSP Kaptan Singh said they used force as the agitators were accompanying Rangi Ram, who attempted to kill himself.

“In a bid to stop any untoward incident, we resorted to lathi-charging to disperse them. We have detained the khap leader,” he added.

Condemning the incident, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Dictator Khattar government, give jobs to PTIs not lathis.”

This comes a day after force was used to disperse people protesting against alleged police inaction in a ‘triple murder case’. The agitators had blocked the national highway 44 in Panipat on Thursday, forcing the police to resort to using water canons.

Some protesters were also detained and their vehicles impounded as they pelted cops with stones.

It is pertinent to mention here that bodies of three missing children were found in a drain in Panipat on July 8. An FIR was registered in the case and subsequently, an SIT was formed by Panipat superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary. The protesters, led by members of Kashyap Samaj Sangharsh Samiti, cited police’s failure in arresting the accused and launched a stir at the Panipat mini-secretariat.

SP Manisha Chaudhary had said, “Some people, including five cops, sustained minor injuries in the clash. A case was being registered against the people involved in the blocking the road and engaging in violence.”

She said a probe was going on in the case and the police were waiting for forensic reports.

“As of now, there is no evidence to prove charges of murder in this case, but an investigation is underway,” she added.

