Pune dist reports 1,910 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:48 IST

PUNE On Wednesday, the state health department reported 1,910 fresh Covid-19 cases, in 24 hours, in Pune district.

Nineteen deaths were attributed to the infection, taking the district’s death toll up to 5,690.

Currently, Pune district has a total of 2.87 lakh Covid cases, of which 2.24 lakh have recovered, with 57,310 active cases.

Pune rural reported 606 fresh cases, taking the final count to 60,012, according to the state health department. Eight deaths were reported putting the rural death toll at 1,197.

Pune city, as per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) reported 799 fresh cases, taking its total case count to 1,53,339. Six deaths reported on Monday, put the death toll at 3,475.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 505 fresh cases, taking its final case count to 74,093. Five deaths reported on Monday put thee PCMC death toll at 1,017.

The state health department reported that 19,932 patients were discharged as of Monday, putting the final discharged count at 10,49,947. The recovery rate in the state is 77.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.65%. Currently, 19,75,923 people are in home quarantine, with 29,922 in institutional quarantine.