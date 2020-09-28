e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune dist reports 1,910 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

Pune dist reports 1,910 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:48 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE On Wednesday, the state health department reported 1,910 fresh Covid-19 cases, in 24 hours, in Pune district.

Nineteen deaths were attributed to the infection, taking the district’s death toll up to 5,690.

Currently, Pune district has a total of 2.87 lakh Covid cases, of which 2.24 lakh have recovered, with 57,310 active cases.

Pune rural reported 606 fresh cases, taking the final count to 60,012, according to the state health department. Eight deaths were reported putting the rural death toll at 1,197.

Pune city, as per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) reported 799 fresh cases, taking its total case count to 1,53,339. Six deaths reported on Monday, put the death toll at 3,475.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 505 fresh cases, taking its final case count to 74,093. Five deaths reported on Monday put thee PCMC death toll at 1,017.

The state health department reported that 19,932 patients were discharged as of Monday, putting the final discharged count at 10,49,947. The recovery rate in the state is 77.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.65%. Currently, 19,75,923 people are in home quarantine, with 29,922 in institutional quarantine.

top news
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In