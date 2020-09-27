e-paper
Pune dist reports 3,268 fresh Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths

Pune dist reports 3,268 fresh Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:43 IST
Stefft Thevar
Stefft Thevar
         

PUNE Pune district has reported 3,268 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 46 infection-related fatalities, the state health department said on Sunday.

Currently, Pune district has a total of 2.85 lakh Covid cases, of which 2.20 lakh have recovered, 5,671 is the death toll and 58,932 is the active case count.

Pune rural, according to the state health department, reported 948 new cases, taking the final count to 59,406. Nine deaths on Sunday puts the rural death toll at 1,189.

Pune city, as per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), reported 1,557 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its total count to 1,52,540

Thirty-two virus—related deaths were also reported, putting the death toll at 3,469.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 763 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total count to 73,588.

Five deaths were also reported which puts the PCMC death toll at 1,012.

The state health department reported that 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the discharged count to 10,30,015.

The recovery rate in the state is 76.91%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.66%. Currently, 19,64,644 persons are in home quarantine and 30,467 are in institutional quarantine.

