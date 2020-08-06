Pune district crosses 1-lakh grim mark of Covid-19 positives, overtakes Thane

pune

Aug 06, 2020

Pune: Pune district on Wednesday breached the one-lakh grim mark of progressive positive cases with overall tally reaching 101,262. With Thane reporting 99,563 cases, Pune district has become the second worst affected district in the state after Mumbai, which has so far reported 119,240 cases as per the state health department.

In the past 24 hours, Pune district reported 2,386 cases while the number of deaths was 92, taking the toll at 2,434. The district has 101,262 Covid-19 cases, 59,443 recovered patients, 2,434 deaths and 39,385 active cases as per state health department.

Within the district, PMC’s share of progressive positives is 65,136 as 1,282 fresh positives were reported and 63 deaths took the death toll to 1,639.

PCMC’s share of progressive positives is 24,683 as 740 fresh positives were reported and 14 deaths took the death toll to 445. Rural Pune accounted for 364 fresh cases which took the progressive positive count to 11,443 and 15 deaths were reported which took the death toll to 350.

Of the total cases in Pune district, 65,860 have come in July alone, out of the total cases reported which posed major challenge before the administration with beds began short. To meet the demand for beds, administration has started setting up three jumbo facilities.

Dr Bharat Purandare, infectious disease expert from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital said, “There is a curve for the virus which every city follows, first the virus reaches its peak and then its forms a plateau and then it starts falling, but the time to reach its peak depends on the demographics and so Mumbai which is so congested reached its peak faster than us and Bengaluru and Hyderabad are following us now. Hopefully, in the next 2-3 weeks, we will see the number of cases fall after we touch that plateau. Also Pune is seeing many patients coming in from other districts and even other states like Karnataka. Almost 10% of the patients in our hospitals are from outside district which adds on to the city’s case number and deaths.”

As per the state health department’s report, Pune district includes parts of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), three cantonment boards and rural parts of Pune.

While Pune is recording a sharp spike in the number of cases, Pune is also testing extensively. The number of tests per million for the district, 45,931, is higher than the state average, 17,745, and also the national average 15,124.

The district reported the first Covid-19 positive case on March 9 when two passengers who were part of a tourist group that had returned from Dubai had returned to their house on Sinhgad road which falls under zilla parishad. This was also the first case in the state. The next day as the contact tracing process began, the district also reported Maharashtra’s first case of local transmission when the driver who drove the couple in a cab from Mumbai international airport their home in Pune.

As the number of cases started going up drastically, the city has come across serious problems, including bed shortage, shortage of drugs and patients being overcharged. Although the administration brought in drastic measures, including complete lockdown and also declaring the entire district as a containment zone on April 20to bring down the number of cases. Even as the process of unlocking the city and commercial activities have started with some conditions in place, the number of cases have been rising.