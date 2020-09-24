e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 3,555 positives, 49 deaths on Thursday

Pune district reports 3,555 positives, 49 deaths on Thursday

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:49 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: Pune district reported 3,555 positive cases and 49 deaths on Thursday due to Covid-19 infection, as per the state health department. It recorded the progressive positive count to 274,421. Of these total cases, 208,796 have recovered, 5,478 were declared dead and 60,146 are active cases.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,572 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 147,634 and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening, which took the death toll to 3,355.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded 745 fresh positives taking the total virus cases to 70,881 and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening, which took the death toll to 993.

Pune rural reported 1,238 fresh positives taking the total cases to 55,906 and 11 deaths in last 24 hours till Thursday evening. The death toll is 1,130.

Virus update as on September 24

Pune district: Covid cases - 27,4421

Recovered patients: 208,796

Deaths: 5,478

Active cases: 60,146

Pune: Daily cases 1, 238; progressive 55,906; daily deaths 11; total count 1,130

PMC: Daily cases 1, 572; progressive 147,634; daily deaths 26; total count 3,555

PCMC: Daily cases 745; progressive 70,881; daily deaths 12; total count 993

