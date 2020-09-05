e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 4,664 fresh positive cases, 44 deaths due to Covid-19

Pune district reports 4,664 fresh positive cases, 44 deaths due to Covid-19

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:15 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE Pune district reported 4,664 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 44 deaths on Saturday, as per the data of state health department. This puts the progressive positive count to 1,94,559 of which 1,32,411 have recovered, 4,377 were declared dead and 57,771 are active cases.

Pune city reported 2,366 new positive cases of people being infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus in a day, which is one of the highest reported so far as per the state health department.

PMC reported 2,366 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,10,565 and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 2,724.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 953 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 52,830 and seven deaths in the last 24 hours since Friday evening which took the death toll to 840.

Meanwhile, Pune rural reported 1,345 fresh positives taking the total virus cases to 31,164 and five deaths in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 813.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In