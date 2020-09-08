Pune district’s Covid count crosses 2 lakh

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:26 IST

Pune : The district, on Monday, crossed the two lakh mark for the total positive Covid-19 cases.

As on Monday, as per figures released by the state health department, 4,165 fresh positive cases and 41 deaths were recorded.

On crossing the two lakh positive mark, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “The reason behind more number of patients coming positive is because we are doing testing on large scale. Pune district’s daily numbers of testing is four times that of Mumbai and our main aim is to test more people, and isolate. All these positive people will get isolated and this will certainly curb the spread of infection in the coming days.”

This takes the progressive positive count to 2,03,468. Of these 1,37,217 have recovered; 4,470 is the death toll; 61,781 are active cases in the district.