e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases

Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:44 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has streamlined the admission procedure for Covid patients at private hospitals. The hospital management has to fill 4-5 forms against the previous practice of 17-18 forms.

Rao said, “At every review meeting, private hospitals raised the issue that time was lost in filling various forms. Even manpower was unnecessarily needed to fill 17-18 forms for Covid patients.”

The senior official said that the administration appointed a three-expert committee to address the issue. The panel found that private hospitals need to fill and submit the same information at various offices, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), district collector, municipal corporation and charity commissioner. The experts suggested that these agencies can also get the information from a single platform.”

Rao said, “Based on the panel’s recommendations, the form-filling exercise has been reduced to four and five.”

The commissioner said that private hospitals are voluntarily approaching the administration to convert their hospitals into Covid care centres.

Rao said, “A private hospital had to use its beds to quarantine 45 staff. When I suggested that the infected staff will be shifted to a civic-run quarantine facility, the hospital agreed to turn the hospital into a Covid care centre. Hence, we got 45 beds for critical patients.”

top news
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Six days after 1st rejection, Kejriwal govt resends LG proposal to reopen weekly markets and hotels in Delhi
Six days after 1st rejection, Kejriwal govt resends LG proposal to reopen weekly markets and hotels in Delhi
In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’
In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In