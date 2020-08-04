e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases

Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has streamlined the admission procedure for Covid patients at private hospitals. The hospital management has to fill 4-5 forms against the previous practice of 17-18 forms.

Rao said, “At every review meeting, private hospitals raised the issue that time was lost in filling various forms. Even manpower was unnecessarily needed to fill 17-18 forms for Covid patients.”

The senior official said that the administration appointed a three-expert committee to address the issue. The panel found that private hospitals need to fill and submit the same information at various offices, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), district collector, municipal corporation and charity commissioner. The experts suggested that these agencies can also get the information from a single platform.”

Rao said, “Based on the panel’s recommendations, the form-filling exercise has been reduced to four and five.”

The commissioner said that private hospitals are voluntarily approaching the administration to convert their hospitals into Covid care centres.

Rao said, “A private hospital had to use its beds to quarantine 45 staff. When I suggested that the infected staff will be shifted to a civic-run quarantine facility, the hospital agreed to turn the hospital into a Covid care centre. Hence, we got 45 beds for critical patients.”

top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, several injured
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, several injured
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for Covid-19
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for Covid-19
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
Rajasthan’s SOG drops sedition charge, transfers horse trading cases to anti-corruption bureau
Rajasthan’s SOG drops sedition charge, transfers horse trading cases to anti-corruption bureau
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In