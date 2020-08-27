Pune fails in cleanliness test, drops to 28th rank issued by Smart City Mission

pune

Updated: Aug 27, 2020

PUNE In the latest smart city rankings, issued by the Smart City Mission under the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Wednesday, Pune has fallen from its second rank, achieved in 2019, to now, a lowly 28th.

In the latest rankings, announced for smart cities across the country, Pimpri-Chinchwad is ranked at 61.

Ahmedabad, Surat and Indore are ranked in the top three spots. In Maharashtra Nashik has been ranked 15th at the national-level and first in the state. Ahmedabad, Surat and Indore are ranked in the top three spots. In Maharashtra Nashik has been ranked 15th at the national-level and first in the state, while Nagpur is ranked 42nd, Sollapur 43rd, Thane 55th and Aurangabad 66th.

Oppositions parties in the city, immediately sought to blame the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for failing to carry out planned schemes under the Pune smart city initiative.

Pune Smart City Development Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Rubal Agarwal confirmed the 28th ranking and said, “Some of the projects are going on as a public-private partnership. Pune smart city has not been able to give information of completed projects to the central team. Overall, our ranking has come down, but it will improve.”

The Smart City mission is a project personally driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pune’s missed the number one ranking in 2019 by a point margin of 0.5.

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader and former mayor Prashnat Jagtap said, “During my tenure as mayor, Pune ranked second after Bhubaneshwar. The Prime Minister himself launched the project from Pune in 2016. PMC did this on the basis of works carried out by NCP and Congress in its tenure. In 2017, BJP won an absolute majority, but local BJP leaders neglected the scheme. Now BJP will try to blame administration and will not accept their failure.”

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Due to the Covid situation, Smart City is not able to spend money. Even the administration is responsible for the degradation. It is the responsibility of the administration to execute the schemes.”

Pune Smart city director Ravindra Dhangekar said, “All the top IAS officers are on the Smart City board. They should take care of the maintaining the position. It is the ruling BJP’s failure as they are not able to get work done from the administration.”

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “Only a few kilometres, already developed by the municipal corporation, falls under the Smart City. The ruling party did not have a vision and is not taking care of their own schemes.”