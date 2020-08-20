e-paper
Pune gets 15th spot in Swachh Survekshan 2020

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:41 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gets 15th rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 announced by the central ministry on Thursday. The civic body’s 2019 ranking was 37.

Indore remained on top in the country and Pimpri-Chinchwad was ranked 24.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We took various steps to improve our ranking and our target was to come in the first five cities in the country. Pune’s ranking improved as compared to previous year, but we will try hard to bag top spot next year.”

PMC solid waste management department head Dnyaneshwar Molak said, “The municipal staff worked hard the last year to improve our ranking. We carried out various beautification works and steps to keep the city clean. Our efforts would continue. We are not satisfied with the 15th rank though it has improved from 37 to 15. We will work hard in the coming year and definitely improve our ranking next year.”

Civic activist Vivek Kumbhar said, “Results are unsatisfactory. We always criticise the administration and municipal corporation. PMC tried its best to improve the ranking, but now it is also citizens’ duty to c-operate and improve cleanliness in the city. Citizens are also responsible for keeping the city clean.”

Kumbhar said, “PMC also needs to concentrate on basic cleanliness work rather than just beautification and painting walls in the city. Efforts should be made to improve garbage management, sewage management and increase citizen participation.”

City’s rank in Swachh Survekshan 2020

Pune ranking 15,

Previous year 2019- 37

Pimpri Chinchwad ranking 2020- 24

Top five cities (above 10 lakh population )

1 Indore

2 Surat

3 Navi Mumbai

4 Vijaywada

5 Ahmedabad

Maharashtra in ranking list

Navi Mumbai -3

Nashik- 11

Thane -14

Pune -15

Nagpur -18

Kalyan Dombivali -22

Pimpri Chinchwad- 24

Aurangabad -26

