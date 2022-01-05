0.19 million beneficiaries yet to take second Covid dose in Pune city

PUNE Out of the 0.287 million people who were pending to take the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine despite being eligible, the civic body after regular follow-ups vaccinated 96,000 beneficiaries. However, at least 0.19 million beneficiaries are yet to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The maximum number of these beneficiaries are from Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Bibwewadi wards, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

Dr Suryankant Deokar, immunisation officer PMC, said, “We have called up all the contact numbers based on the database provided by the CoWin app, however, not all of them were vaccinated at PMC centres and so we have told private hospitals as well to call up their beneficiaries and follow-up on their vaccination status. We are also doing the same and we have been able to convince over 96,000 beneficiaries.”

In the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward at least 20,310 beneficiaries are still to take the second dose, while in the Kasba-Vishrambaugwada ward at least 20,796 and in Bibwewadi at least 17,528 have not taken the second vaccine dose.

Interestingly, in the past week as per the Integrated District Surveillance Program (IDSP), between December 23 and December 29, the wards in the city which reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases are Aundh-Baner, Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Kothrud-Bawdhan and Warje-Karvenagar wards.

Starting from January 10 over 0.75 million will become eligible to take the third dose in the district, out of which 265,473 is the projection number of co-morbid population in 60 plus age group, 198,399 are health care workers and 291,924 are frontline workers.

The vaccine doses are administered free of cost at government Covid-19 vaccination centres, whereas in private centres, vaccine administration is done at a pre-publicised cost. From the beginning of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, the private hospitals are permitted to function as centres to vaccinate their staff (doctors, paramedics and other staff.) at their hospital itself.

The Centre has instructed all the states that under the programme, that such private hospitals may choose to bear the pre-publicised cost and provide the precaution dose to their staff who are eligible and due, free of cost.

Dr Deokar added, “Those who have completed 90 days post their second vaccine and/or at least three months post Covid-19 infection can take the third dose also known as precautionary dose after consulting their doctor. All those who are co-morbid and aged above 60 years of age are eligible for the third shot of the vaccine. In addition to this frontline workers and health care workers are also eligible to take the third shot. The state is yet to give final details on the registration process for the third shot.”

