0.5 million adult beneficiaries in Pune yet to take second vax dose

PUNE Over 0.5 million eligible beneficiaries in the city are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. Despite being eligible for the vaccine and completing the mandatory gap between the two doses, the beneficiaries are not coming forward to take the second dose due to the decline in new Covid-19 cases, according to the health department officials

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been reaching out to the eligible beneficiaries to convince them to get the jab. While some respond positively, others do not feel the need to take the second dose.

As per the PMC health department data, as of May 7, over 517,057 eligible beneficiaries who have completed the mandatory gap period after the first dose are yet to take the second dose. Dr Surykant Devkar, chief immunisation officer, PMC said, “As of Sunday, over 517,057 people were yet to take the second dose, out of which we tried to contact over 900 but could not reach about 80 beneficiaries, and out of the 820 whom we did contact, only 60 confirmed that they took the second dose.”

Despite the third wave, the response for vaccination was temporary until the number of new cases were rising. The mandatory gap period for the second dose of Covishield is about 84 days and for Covaxin and Corbevax is 28 days.