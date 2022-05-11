0.5 million adult beneficiaries in Pune yet to take second vax dose
PUNE Over 0.5 million eligible beneficiaries in the city are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. Despite being eligible for the vaccine and completing the mandatory gap between the two doses, the beneficiaries are not coming forward to take the second dose due to the decline in new Covid-19 cases, according to the health department officials
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been reaching out to the eligible beneficiaries to convince them to get the jab. While some respond positively, others do not feel the need to take the second dose.
As per the PMC health department data, as of May 7, over 517,057 eligible beneficiaries who have completed the mandatory gap period after the first dose are yet to take the second dose. Dr Surykant Devkar, chief immunisation officer, PMC said, “As of Sunday, over 517,057 people were yet to take the second dose, out of which we tried to contact over 900 but could not reach about 80 beneficiaries, and out of the 820 whom we did contact, only 60 confirmed that they took the second dose.”
Despite the third wave, the response for vaccination was temporary until the number of new cases were rising. The mandatory gap period for the second dose of Covishield is about 84 days and for Covaxin and Corbevax is 28 days.
-
Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday's 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi. There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.
-
Govt approves budget for road projects in east and west Delhi
Both projects have been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) and were awaiting the financial nod for work to commence. The expenditure finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gave financial approval for the construction of an elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover at a cost of ₹352 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar overbridge and Apsara Border at a cost of ₹372 crore.
-
Yasin Malik pleads guilty to terror activities in J&K
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. The maximum punishment for these offences is life imprisonment.
-
Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines. Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.
-
Delhi: CBI arrests senior Tihar officer for inmate’s murder in prison
New Delhi: A deputy superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the jail last year, prison officers aware of the development said on Tuesday. Narendra Meena, who was posted in jail number 3, was named in an FIR in the case that was registered at the Hari Nagar police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics